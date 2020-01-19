Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lovell. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home 409 West Main Street Monroe , WA 982720118 (360)-794-7049 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Richard Lovell Mar. 30, 1932 - Dec. 13, 2019 Don was born in Omak, WA on March 30, 1932, the second son of John and Ethel Lovell. He grew up in Omak and Spokane, WA, until the family moved to Seattle when he was a child. He lived on Capitol Hill and graduated from Queen Anne High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Coast Guard and served for three years. After his tour of duty, he returned to Seattle and met Jeanette, who would become his wife the following year. They were married in Minnesota in 1955 and returned to North Seattle to raise their family. They have three children, Patricia Ann (Stuart) Barrett of Panama City Beach, FL; Cynthia (Michael) Ellinger of Monroe, WA; and Steven Lovell of Edmonds, WA. Don owned and operated Ballinger Way Service & Towing for 13 years and after selling the business, he was employed at AAA Auto Service as a Service Specialist for many years, retiring in 1997. They built a waterfront home near Oak Harbor, WA on Whidbey Island, in 1979. It was used as a summer home and weekend retreat for 25 years. They enjoyed inviting friends and relatives for large gatherings and parties and celebrated many holidays at that home. The grandchildren especially loved coming to the beach. After retiring, they had a home built at a resort golf community in Surprise, AZ where they spent winters enjoying the many activities offered there. Don was especially interested in the woodshop and became very proficient in woodturning and making beautiful items such as jewelry boxes and handcrafted bowls. His favorite hobby was salmon fishing, which he did for many years and owned several boats along the way. He also liked to crab while on Whidbey. They traveled extensively to many parts of the world, including Europe, Japan, South America, Hawaii, Alaska, Central America, Caribbean, New England, and many other places in the USA. Cruising was a favorite mode of travel. Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette; his two daughters, and one son. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Kari, Nicholas, Krista, Kailyn, Karlee, Curtis, Angela, Grant, and Brenton; as well as 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Susan; and his brothers, John and Keith. Don will be remembered for his integrity, work ethics, and his offbeat sense of humor that was evident even at the end. He gave each of his children, grandchildren, and friends pieces of his woodworking skills as part of his legacy. He was a great son, husband, father, brother, and grandfather who will be greatly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Valley Catholic Church, 601 West Columbia St., Monroe, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's name may be made to ,





Donald Richard Lovell Mar. 30, 1932 - Dec. 13, 2019 Don was born in Omak, WA on March 30, 1932, the second son of John and Ethel Lovell. He grew up in Omak and Spokane, WA, until the family moved to Seattle when he was a child. He lived on Capitol Hill and graduated from Queen Anne High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Coast Guard and served for three years. After his tour of duty, he returned to Seattle and met Jeanette, who would become his wife the following year. They were married in Minnesota in 1955 and returned to North Seattle to raise their family. They have three children, Patricia Ann (Stuart) Barrett of Panama City Beach, FL; Cynthia (Michael) Ellinger of Monroe, WA; and Steven Lovell of Edmonds, WA. Don owned and operated Ballinger Way Service & Towing for 13 years and after selling the business, he was employed at AAA Auto Service as a Service Specialist for many years, retiring in 1997. They built a waterfront home near Oak Harbor, WA on Whidbey Island, in 1979. It was used as a summer home and weekend retreat for 25 years. They enjoyed inviting friends and relatives for large gatherings and parties and celebrated many holidays at that home. The grandchildren especially loved coming to the beach. After retiring, they had a home built at a resort golf community in Surprise, AZ where they spent winters enjoying the many activities offered there. Don was especially interested in the woodshop and became very proficient in woodturning and making beautiful items such as jewelry boxes and handcrafted bowls. His favorite hobby was salmon fishing, which he did for many years and owned several boats along the way. He also liked to crab while on Whidbey. They traveled extensively to many parts of the world, including Europe, Japan, South America, Hawaii, Alaska, Central America, Caribbean, New England, and many other places in the USA. Cruising was a favorite mode of travel. Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette; his two daughters, and one son. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Kari, Nicholas, Krista, Kailyn, Karlee, Curtis, Angela, Grant, and Brenton; as well as 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Susan; and his brothers, John and Keith. Don will be remembered for his integrity, work ethics, and his offbeat sense of humor that was evident even at the end. He gave each of his children, grandchildren, and friends pieces of his woodworking skills as part of his legacy. He was a great son, husband, father, brother, and grandfather who will be greatly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Valley Catholic Church, 601 West Columbia St., Monroe, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's name may be made to , stjude.org/donate, or any . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close