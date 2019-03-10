Donald (Don) Goodfellow was born in Seattle, Washington September 11, 1929 to Lewis Arthur Goodfellow and Janet Mary Mackay Goodfellow. Soon after his birth they moved to Whidbey Island, WA. He graduated from Langley High School in 1947, and later graduated from Edison Technical School with a two year accounting degree. In 1959 he started a career-long business (Highland Building Maintenance) with his partner James O'Connor. Their partnership lasted 22 years. Don retired back to Whidbey along with his wife of 64 years, Jean. He is survived by his three daughters, Janet Scott (Chris), Molly Winton (Larry), and Barbara Childs (John); six grandchildren, and two great-grands. He was predeceased by his brother, Lewis Arthur (Art) Jr. Don passed peacefully at home on March 4, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald M. Goodfellow.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019