Donald "Don" William Malone was born in Kempton, Illinois, and served in the United States Air Force for 24 years, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. He loved sports, having played and coached as many as possible during his travels around the world. While working in Saudi Arabia, he helped form a youth baseball league, and coached the Saudi team in the European playoffs for the Little League World Series. Don coached the Mukilteo Little Little League twice: once in the 1960's while stationed at Paine Field, and again in the 1980's after his retirement. A fiery competitor, Don was tossed out of many games over the years (as player, coach, and parent). He continued to play softball into his late 80s, still sliding into bases and hustling out singles. Don loved hunting and fishing with friends like Jack Baldwin and Ken Holtgeerts. He enjoyed cooking Chinese food for his family, cheering on his beloved Chicago Cubbies, and had a fondness for his feline companions. On October 16, 2020, Don's game of life was called on account of rain. He leaves behind his wonderful wife Bernice; sons Michael, David, and Steven; niece and daughter of his heart Robin; grandchildren Jennifer, Lindsay, Jeff, and Meagan; great grandchildren Kiera and Sienna; brother William; twin sister Donna; sister Sherry; and every friend or player who ever loved the game a little more because of him. Remembrances for Don can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

January 27, 1929 - October 16, 2020