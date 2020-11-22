1/1
Donald Malone
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald "Don" William Malone was born in Kempton, Illinois, and served in the United States Air Force for 24 years, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. He loved sports, having played and coached as many as possible during his travels around the world. While working in Saudi Arabia, he helped form a youth baseball league, and coached the Saudi team in the European playoffs for the Little League World Series. Don coached the Mukilteo Little Little League twice: once in the 1960's while stationed at Paine Field, and again in the 1980's after his retirement. A fiery competitor, Don was tossed out of many games over the years (as player, coach, and parent). He continued to play softball into his late 80s, still sliding into bases and hustling out singles. Don loved hunting and fishing with friends like Jack Baldwin and Ken Holtgeerts. He enjoyed cooking Chinese food for his family, cheering on his beloved Chicago Cubbies, and had a fondness for his feline companions. On October 16, 2020, Don's game of life was called on account of rain. He leaves behind his wonderful wife Bernice; sons Michael, David, and Steven; niece and daughter of his heart Robin; grandchildren Jennifer, Lindsay, Jeff, and Meagan; great grandchildren Kiera and Sienna; brother William; twin sister Donna; sister Sherry; and every friend or player who ever loved the game a little more because of him. Remembrances for Don can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

January 27, 1929 - October 16, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved