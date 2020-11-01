Don was born to Darlene & Donald Sr. at Farragut Naval Base Idaho

He was a graduate of Edmonds High class of 62

He served his country in the Coast Guards Coastal Forces

In 1967 he married the love of his life Sheryl Hohl MLT class of 63

He spent the first half of his career in the automotive industry, and retired from ATL Mnfg. as a purchasing ageant

Don enjoyed camping, keeping his homes impeccable and had a lifelong love of cars especially Corvettes

He is survived by his wife Sheryl, brother Joe and wife Sharon and nieces Nicole, Kimberly & Cecilia Brown

October 8, 1944 - October 1, 2020