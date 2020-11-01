1/1
Donald McIntosh
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Don was born to Darlene & Donald Sr. at Farragut Naval Base Idaho

He was a graduate of Edmonds High class of 62

He served his country in the Coast Guards Coastal Forces

In 1967 he married the love of his life Sheryl Hohl MLT class of 63

He spent the first half of his career in the automotive industry, and retired from ATL Mnfg. as a purchasing ageant

Don enjoyed camping, keeping his homes impeccable and had a lifelong love of cars especially Corvettes

He is survived by his wife Sheryl, brother Joe and wife Sharon and nieces Nicole, Kimberly & Cecilia Brown

October 8, 1944 - October 1, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved