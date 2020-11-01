1/1
Don was born to Darlene & Donald Sr. at Farragut Naval Base Idaho
He was a graduate of Edmonds High class of 62
He served his country in the Coast Guards Coastal Forces
In 1967 he married the love of his life Sheryl Hohl MLT class of 63
He spent the first half of his career in the automotive industry, and retired from ATL Mnfg. as a purchasing ageant
Don enjoyed camping, keeping his homes impeccable and had a lifelong love of cars especially Corvettes
He is survived by his wife Sheryl, brother Joe and wife Sharon and nieces Nicole, Kimberly & Cecilia BrownOctober 8, 1944 - October 1, 2020