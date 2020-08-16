Donald (Don) Nyberg passed peacefully in his sleep on 8-5-2020 at his home in Bothell, WA. He was 89 yrs old.

Don was born in Los Angeles, California, the second child and only son of Waldo and Helen Nyberg. His favorite childhood memories were of building up their home on Balboa beach with his father and racing sailboats on the weekends.

Don was a man with many talents and could figure out how to fix anything. He loved being on the water, playing tennis with his wife or daughters, and serving in his church. He graduated from UCLA with a B.S. in Chemistry, and was drafted into the US Army where he served in Army Intelligence as a Military Intelligence Specialist for 2 years. Don then began working at the Naval Ordinance Testing Station in China Lake, California, where he pursued a career in rocket science, developing several patents for liquid propellant thrusters over the years. He moved with his family to Washington in 1965, settling on Vashon Island, and began working at Rocket Research Company. He also worked at K2 Skis on Vashon for 14 years, before going back to RRC and retiring from there in 1994. He was self-employed and owner of Gerrit Technologies International until finally retiring from there in 2017.

He married Beatrice Hassett on December 31, 1959 and they were married for 56 years until she passed away in January 2016.

He is survived by his six daughters Judy (& Gregg) Thompson, Vancouver BC, Diane Allen, Silverdale WA, Melody (& Steve) Snyder, Vashon, WA, Jan Nyberg, Seattle, WA, Kristine Nyberg, Gig Harbor, WA, and Mara (& Rob) Martin, Everett, WA; 14 grandchildren Jason, Joel, Jonathan (& Fiona), Katrina, Justin (& Victoria), Cassandra (& Trevor), Dustin (& Andrea), Jordan (& Mary), Joseph (& Sydney), Luke, Anthony, Elena (& Anthony), Jessica and Andrew; 13 great-grandchildren Jordyn, Elliott, Violet, Alexander, Jackson, Willow, Mackenzie, Cooper, Olive, Corin, Landon, Lincoln, and Maeve; and two nephews Stuart (& Debra) Hoffman and David (& Elizabeth) Hoffman.

Don is preceded in death by his wife Bea, granddaughter Joelle, his parents and his older sister Marjorie.

A private service for family will be held on Friday, August 28th at 1:00 pm. A Zoom link will be available for those who want to join virtually. Please contact a member of the family if you would like to participate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Bank at Canyon Hills Community Church in Bothell, WA, where he and his wife were members and enjoyed serving together in their later years.

