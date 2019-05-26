Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Camp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Ray Camp Donald Ray Camp was born on April 19, 1934 in Benson county North Dakota to Orval and Edna Camp. He went peacefully to be with the Lord on May 20, 2019. Don was a devoted husband, loving father and proud grandfather. A master carpenter, he built countless homes in Snohomish County and further used his skills through volunteering with local organizations. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jim Camp and brother-in-law, Roy Baustad. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Jean, three children, Pam (Bob) Vien, Tim Camp and Tami (Frank) Avila; three grandchildren, Katie Vien, Nick Morgan and Jake Vien; sister, Gloria Baustad and sister-in-law, Sylvia Camp. He will be missed, more than words can say. A memorial service is to be held 1:00pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran church in Everett, Washington.



