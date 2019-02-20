Donald R. Nelson (Don), passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, in Marysville, WA. He was born in Seattle on July 14, 1935, to parents Burge J. and Opal M. Nelson. To his family, he is famous for his rendition of Little Sir Echo, which he sang many times as a young boy. He was a member of the Choir of the West at Pacific Lutheran College and also attended the University of Washington, where he graduated with a degree in education. He taught ele-mentary school for several years before taking a job as a safety educator with the Washington State Depart-ment of Labor and Industries. After retiring, he spent many happy years golfing at Alderbrook Golf Course. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Joanne Nelson, his two daughters, Susan Rowell and Wendy Nelson, and his two grandsons, Jarred and Chad Rowell. Special thanks to the staff at Mountain View Rehabilitation and Care Center. There will be a celebration of life for Don on July 14, 2019, in Union, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 20, 2019