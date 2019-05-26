Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ray Krischano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 4, 1958 - May 11, 2019 Don Krischano, 60, passed away May 11, 2019 in Everett, WA surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his father, Charles (Kris) Krischano; mother, Patty Patzold; stepmother, Jean Look-Krischano; loving sisters, Cheryl Goshorn (Brad), Tammy Eubanks (Ray); aunts, Polly Adams, Nancy Andes (Robert); nephew, Michael; nieces, Kaylynn, Kristina, Krystal, Sarah and many cousins. Don retired from Boeing. He enjoyed landscaping, interior design, barbequing and helping his mother with outdoor projects. Don's quick wit and kind heart endeared him to many. The family thanks everyone at Everett Providence Hospice for their wonderful care during Don's final days. All who knew him are invited to join the family in a celebration of Don's life on Friday, May 31, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the church hall, Pinehurst Baptist Church, 1902 Madison St, Everett.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 26, 2019

