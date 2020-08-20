1/1
Donald Richard Mutschler
1941 - 2020
Dad passed away from a massive heart attack. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol; children, Bruce Jones, Lori Moran, Michele Medley, and Rick Mutschler; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his granddaughters, Kami and Nichole Moran.

He was a long-time member of Teamsters Local 227 and absolutely enjoyed being involved in the Emerald City Street Rods car club. He loved building all things with his hands, as well as mowing everyone's yard, and leaving a butterhorn and cold Coke for the garbage man. He kept his family and friends dear to his heart. He will be truly missed.

October 12, 1941 - August 11, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
