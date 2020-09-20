1/
Donald Stull
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Stull, age 91, a seventeen year resident of the Skagit Valley, passed away in Mount Vernon, WA on Friday, September 3, 2020. He was born in Wenatchee, WA on July 31, 1929.

Don was a veteran of the Korean War and proudly served his country where he achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class, as part of Company C, 14th Infantry Regiment in the US Army. Because of his outstanding service during the war, he received a Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge.

After his military service, Mr. Stull graduated with an Associate's Degree from Wenatchee Junior College in Math and Science. He was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity while attending the University of Washington. He was also a member of the Pacific Northwest Quarter Horse Association and AQHA. He attended Oregon State University and completed the horseshoeing course in 1971. He continued to shoe horses in Snohomish County for over 20 years. He retired from Boeing in 1998 after working there for over 30 years.

In June 2018, Don was able to travel to Washington DC with Puget Sound Honor Flight, accompanied by his son Tony, to see the Korean War Memorial and meet fellow Korean War veterans. The trip was a great experience for them, which Don talked about on many occasions. He loved reviewing pictures from the trip as well. In 2019, Don, along with other veterans of the Korean War, were honored by South Korean representatives at a ceremony in Olympia, WA for their service during the war. He received an Ambassador of Peace Medal which he proudly displayed in his home.

Mr. Stull is survived by his wife Luette, and two children: Byron and Tony. He has four loving grandchildren: Kyle, Mathias, Kaleigh and Demarius, his sister Carolyn Kirkpatrick, brother Leslie (Barbara) Stull, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his two best buddies Sophie and Poppy.

Private interment was at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent WA, on September 16, 2020 with military honors.

Services were under the direction of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon. You may offer your condolences and share memories of Donald Stull at www.KernFuneraHome.com.

July 31, 1929 - September 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved