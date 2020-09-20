Donald Stull, age 91, a seventeen year resident of the Skagit Valley, passed away in Mount Vernon, WA on Friday, September 3, 2020. He was born in Wenatchee, WA on July 31, 1929.

Don was a veteran of the Korean War and proudly served his country where he achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class, as part of Company C, 14th Infantry Regiment in the US Army. Because of his outstanding service during the war, he received a Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge.

After his military service, Mr. Stull graduated with an Associate's Degree from Wenatchee Junior College in Math and Science. He was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity while attending the University of Washington. He was also a member of the Pacific Northwest Quarter Horse Association and AQHA. He attended Oregon State University and completed the horseshoeing course in 1971. He continued to shoe horses in Snohomish County for over 20 years. He retired from Boeing in 1998 after working there for over 30 years.

In June 2018, Don was able to travel to Washington DC with Puget Sound Honor Flight, accompanied by his son Tony, to see the Korean War Memorial and meet fellow Korean War veterans. The trip was a great experience for them, which Don talked about on many occasions. He loved reviewing pictures from the trip as well. In 2019, Don, along with other veterans of the Korean War, were honored by South Korean representatives at a ceremony in Olympia, WA for their service during the war. He received an Ambassador of Peace Medal which he proudly displayed in his home.

Mr. Stull is survived by his wife Luette, and two children: Byron and Tony. He has four loving grandchildren: Kyle, Mathias, Kaleigh and Demarius, his sister Carolyn Kirkpatrick, brother Leslie (Barbara) Stull, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his two best buddies Sophie and Poppy.

Private interment was at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent WA, on September 16, 2020 with military honors.

Services were under the direction of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon. You may offer your condolences and share memories of Donald Stull at www.KernFuneraHome.com.

