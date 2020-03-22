Donald W. Brown passed away on March 3, 2020 in the comfort of his home at the age of 80. Don was born in Snyder, Texas and was the youngest of eight children. He moved with his family to the Getchell area in 1942 and graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High School in 1957. Don joined the Naval reserves in 1956 and was active duty from 1958-1960. He managed Bloom's Dept. Store at Frontier Village from 1961 until it closed in 1985. Don was a Reserve Sergeant in the Snohomish County Sheriffs reserves from 1972-1977 and in the Security Division for the Edmonds Police Dept. from 1985-1999 where he retired due to health issues. Don wanted to be remembered for his personalized pumpkins, meticulous yards, big cars and putting a date on everything. He was a proud patriot of the U.S.A. and flew a flag wherever he lived. He was very proud to always follow the required flag etiquette. Don will be lovingly missed by his wife of 60 years, Betty, his daughter, Michele, and son, Devon. He was a proud papa to seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial will be held at Schaefer Shipman Funeral Home on June 13, 2020 at 1:00.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020