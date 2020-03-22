Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald W. Brown. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald W. Brown passed away on March 3, 2020 in the comfort of his home at the age of 80. Don was born in Snyder, Texas and was the youngest of eight children. He moved with his family to the Getchell area in 1942 and graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High School in 1957. Don joined the Naval reserves in 1956 and was active duty from 1958-1960. He managed Bloom's Dept. Store at Frontier Village from 1961 until it closed in 1985. Don was a Reserve Sergeant in the Snohomish County Sheriffs reserves from 1972-1977 and in the Security Division for the Edmonds Police Dept. from 1985-1999 where he retired due to health issues. Don wanted to be remembered for his personalized pumpkins, meticulous yards, big cars and putting a date on everything. He was a proud patriot of the U.S.A. and flew a flag wherever he lived. He was very proud to always follow the required flag etiquette. Don will be lovingly missed by his wife of 60 years, Betty, his daughter, Michele, and son, Devon. He was a proud papa to seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial will be held at Schaefer Shipman Funeral Home on June 13, 2020 at 1:00.





Donald W. Brown passed away on March 3, 2020 in the comfort of his home at the age of 80. Don was born in Snyder, Texas and was the youngest of eight children. He moved with his family to the Getchell area in 1942 and graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High School in 1957. Don joined the Naval reserves in 1956 and was active duty from 1958-1960. He managed Bloom's Dept. Store at Frontier Village from 1961 until it closed in 1985. Don was a Reserve Sergeant in the Snohomish County Sheriffs reserves from 1972-1977 and in the Security Division for the Edmonds Police Dept. from 1985-1999 where he retired due to health issues. Don wanted to be remembered for his personalized pumpkins, meticulous yards, big cars and putting a date on everything. He was a proud patriot of the U.S.A. and flew a flag wherever he lived. He was very proud to always follow the required flag etiquette. Don will be lovingly missed by his wife of 60 years, Betty, his daughter, Michele, and son, Devon. He was a proud papa to seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial will be held at Schaefer Shipman Funeral Home on June 13, 2020 at 1:00. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close