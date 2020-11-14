1/1
Donald Wagner
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Don was preceeded in death by Father and brother. Survived by mother, wife, 3 brothers, 2 sisters and 2 sons. After highschool Don went in army, then worked various jobs until settling on a career in plumbing, he had his own business City Plumbing. Don was a fun loving guy, he loved the freedom of riding his motorcycle, a good smoke, and a good laugh. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at IOOF Cemetery in Monroe Wa on 11-17-2020, at 2:00 pm.

August 19, 1952 - October 25, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved