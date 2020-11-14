Don was preceeded in death by Father and brother. Survived by mother, wife, 3 brothers, 2 sisters and 2 sons. After highschool Don went in army, then worked various jobs until settling on a career in plumbing, he had his own business City Plumbing. Don was a fun loving guy, he loved the freedom of riding his motorcycle, a good smoke, and a good laugh. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at IOOF Cemetery in Monroe Wa on 11-17-2020, at 2:00 pm.

August 19, 1952 - October 25, 2020