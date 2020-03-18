Donald M. Walker Our loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, Donald Walker, 91, passed away March 9, 2020. Don was born in Madison, WI to Merle and Myra Walker. He was the youngest of five brothers: Clyde, Bob, Chet and Ken. He leaves behind wife, Sherry of 63 years; and four children: Dan (Mardeen) Walker, Dee Dee (David) Gray, Dawn (Pat) Arrington and Lisa (Dave) Bender. He is preceded in death by his beautiful granddaughter, Carly Arrington. Loving G'Pa to 12 grandchildren and GG'Pa to 24 great-grandchildren. Growing up, Don and his family came west to Oregon and Washington. They were known to move often. One time moving in, in the morning and out that evening. Don worked in the asphalt paving industry for 30 years. He loved the smell of asphalt, taking a deep breath each time we passed a newly paved road. Per Don's request, there will not be a funeral service.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 18, 2020