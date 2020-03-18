Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald M. Walker Our loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, Donald Walker, 91, passed away March 9, 2020. Don was born in Madison, WI to Merle and Myra Walker. He was the youngest of five brothers: Clyde, Bob, Chet and Ken. He leaves behind wife, Sherry of 63 years; and four children: Dan (Mardeen) Walker, Dee Dee (David) Gray, Dawn (Pat) Arrington and Lisa (Dave) Bender. He is preceded in death by his beautiful granddaughter, Carly Arrington. Loving G'Pa to 12 grandchildren and GG'Pa to 24 great-grandchildren. Growing up, Don and his family came west to Oregon and Washington. They were known to move often. One time moving in, in the morning and out that evening. Don worked in the asphalt paving industry for 30 years. He loved the smell of asphalt, taking a deep breath each time we passed a newly paved road. Per Don's request, there will not be a funeral service.



Donald M. Walker Our loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, Donald Walker, 91, passed away March 9, 2020. Don was born in Madison, WI to Merle and Myra Walker. He was the youngest of five brothers: Clyde, Bob, Chet and Ken. He leaves behind wife, Sherry of 63 years; and four children: Dan (Mardeen) Walker, Dee Dee (David) Gray, Dawn (Pat) Arrington and Lisa (Dave) Bender. He is preceded in death by his beautiful granddaughter, Carly Arrington. Loving G'Pa to 12 grandchildren and GG'Pa to 24 great-grandchildren. Growing up, Don and his family came west to Oregon and Washington. They were known to move often. One time moving in, in the morning and out that evening. Don worked in the asphalt paving industry for 30 years. He loved the smell of asphalt, taking a deep breath each time we passed a newly paved road. Per Don's request, there will not be a funeral service. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close