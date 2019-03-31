Donald Nelson Weir Jan. 21, 1945- March 24, 2019 Don was born on January 21, 1945 and was the sole and cherished child of Mary (Maisie) and Harold (Hal) Weir. Don graduated from Everett High School in 1963 and attended Everett Community College before joining the United States Navy. He served on an LST Landing Craft out of Norfolk, Virginia. After he was honorably discharged, Don attended ITT Peterson School of Business. Don married Dianne Rossignol in 1968 and they were blessed with two children. He was proud that his children, Tiane Marie Weir Wexler and Jason Harold Weir graduated from his alma mater. Don loved to ski with his family and for many years was a ski instructor at the Clancy Ski School at Stevens Pass. He loved supporting his children's sporting activities such as Tiane's cheer squad and he was her soccer coach. Don and Jason enjoyed a strong bond in their love of golf and pool. In later years, Jason and Don traveled together to many pool tournaments. Jason always said his Dad was his best friend and the feeling was mutual. Later in life, Don met his soul mate, Shirley Palmer. Don and Shirley enjoyed a loving and beautiful relationship for many years. They loved retirement, spending time together and making each other laugh. Don has three grandchildren, Jacqueline, Jack and William. They have wonderful memories with "Papa Don". He will be so missed. "See you on the flip side". Services will be April 6, 2019 at 1pm, Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills,409 Filbert Road,Lynwood, WA 98036.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Weir.
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA 980364934
(425) 672-1800
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2019