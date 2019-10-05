Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald William Eddy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald "Don" William Eddy April 24, 1943 - Sept. 30, 2019 Donald "Don" William Eddy, 76, lifelong resident of Snohomish, WA, passed away on September 30, 2019. Don was born April 24, 1943. Don's joys in life centered around the love of his home and family, garden and livestock, and his lifelong interest in motor vehicles. He was an active member of the Seattle Cascade Kombis, participating in yearly Volkswagen Type 181 Thing rallyes and 20-year attendance at Apple Valley Volkswagen shows. The quiet wit and undeterred work ethic of this loyal and loving husband, father and friend will be eternally missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Gretchen "Bette" Eddy; and his brother, Robert "Bob" Eddy. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Genevieve "Ginger" Eddy; his daughters, Rhonda Eddy and Dorothy "Dottie" Phelps; his grandchildren, Bret (Breezy) Phelps, Colton Phelps, and Isadora "Isa" Bekker; his sister, Janice (Larry) Aalbu; his sister-in-law, Vera (Robert) Eddy; nieces and nephews, and a soon-to-be great-grandson. Graveside services will be held at the Snohomish G.A.R. Cemetery, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 12 Noon with a gathering to follow at the home of Don and Ginger to share refreshments and memories. Memorial contributions may be made to Puget Sound Kidney Centers.



Donald "Don" William Eddy April 24, 1943 - Sept. 30, 2019 Donald "Don" William Eddy, 76, lifelong resident of Snohomish, WA, passed away on September 30, 2019. Don was born April 24, 1943. Don's joys in life centered around the love of his home and family, garden and livestock, and his lifelong interest in motor vehicles. He was an active member of the Seattle Cascade Kombis, participating in yearly Volkswagen Type 181 Thing rallyes and 20-year attendance at Apple Valley Volkswagen shows. The quiet wit and undeterred work ethic of this loyal and loving husband, father and friend will be eternally missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Gretchen "Bette" Eddy; and his brother, Robert "Bob" Eddy. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Genevieve "Ginger" Eddy; his daughters, Rhonda Eddy and Dorothy "Dottie" Phelps; his grandchildren, Bret (Breezy) Phelps, Colton Phelps, and Isadora "Isa" Bekker; his sister, Janice (Larry) Aalbu; his sister-in-law, Vera (Robert) Eddy; nieces and nephews, and a soon-to-be great-grandson. Graveside services will be held at the Snohomish G.A.R. Cemetery, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 12 Noon with a gathering to follow at the home of Don and Ginger to share refreshments and memories. Memorial contributions may be made to Puget Sound Kidney Centers. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 5, 2019

