Donna Baggerly
1940 - 2020
Beloved wife and mother, Donna, passed away peacefully at home in Lynnwood, WA, and was immediately greeted in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven. Donna was born in Seattle, WA, to Art & Irene Ewing. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years Ralph Baggerly, brother Larry Ewing, son Mark Baggerly, daughter Marla Brown (Rob), daughter Mirtha Konig-Osses (Patricio), son Carlos Konig and grandchildren: Tyler and Trent Baggerly, Jared (Noelle), Seth (Haley), Luke (Kayla), Adam, Andrew, Alaina, Levi, Isaac and Sadie Brown, Felipe, Natasha, and Andrea Osses, great grandson Zakai, along with many other extended family members.

Donna graduated from Sultan High School and attended Western Washington University. After college, she worked for New England Fish Company and later for John Patrick's Salons as a book keeper. She and Ralph bought and managed rental properties after they sold their manufacturing company, Stead & Baggerly. Donna enjoyed raising Mark and Marla and was very proud of their accomplishments. Her favorite pastimes included hosting large gatherings with family and friends, boating, camping, hunting for treasures at yard sales, and traveling. For the last 15 years Donna and Ralph were greeters at Northlake Christian Church in Lynnwood. She will be dearly missed by many and remembered by all who knew her kind heart and selfless nature. Donna's legacy lives on in the hearts of her family and friends who loved her and appreciated all the time they had on earth with her.

July 6, 1940 - August 3, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
