Donna Baransky
Donna Baransky passed away on a perfect summer afternoon in the presence of her closest friends and family. She was 74.

Wife of 22 years and mother of two, she resided in Shoreline where she spent many years dedicated to her family; active in the PTA and her childrens' many hobbies. Donna returned to work at Einstein Middle School, where she was a knowledgeable, warm, and welcoming presence to thousands of students, parents, and teachers who walked into the office.

After retiring in 2008, Donna relocated to Stanwood, where she spent time volunteering in the Stanwood/Camano Island school district, and NOAH Animal Rescue.

Donna could be generous, kind, warm, opinionated, sarcastic, and a bit of a spitfire; mostly she had a love of laughter. Never one to temper her words, she would often "tell it like it is", which was loved and appreciated by those who knew her best.

Donna Baransky, is preceded by her father Vernon "Vern" Jensen, and mother Eleanor (Persson) Jensen, and is survived by her former husband, Lou Baransky, their children Chad Baransky (Katie) and Lisa Orchard (Paul). In lieu of a ceremony or other remembrances, Donna asks people to support their local animal rescue, or other charity of your choice.

July 26, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

