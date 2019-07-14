Donna Elaine (Brandon) Meece Donna Meece of Darrington, WA passed away June 28, 2019. She was born April 6, 1937 in Reedsport, OR, to Marvin and Olive Brandon. She leaves behind her children, Richard Meece (Teresa), Maxine Frable (Kerry), Maria Ozmun (Billy), Marcella Meece, and her brother, Kenneth (Raleta) Brandon. She loved her nine grandchildren and two great grandsons! She also leaves her beloved dog, Wizard. In 2002 Donna retired from her career at WA State Support Enforcement. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 14, 2019