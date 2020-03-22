Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna H. Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Hampton Clark Sept. 25, 1968 - March 6, 2020 Donna Joan Hampton, was born in Billings, Montana on September 25, 1968. She had been struggling with the symptoms of the disease of Scleroderma for several years, although it was not diagnosed until recently. On March 6, 2020 the disease took over her body and she could not survive. With her family at her side, she left us and joined her husband and older brothers in Heaven. Donna is survived by daughter, Rachel Griffith (Matt); parents, Don and Grace Hampton; her brother, Tim Hampton; nephews, Josh Hampton (Laura), Justin Hampton (Tailor), Chance Hampton and Devin Hampton and nieces, Kaity Hampton, Darian Gardner (Wyatt), Stephanie Hampton (Zak), and great niece, Emma Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zachary Clark, and her brothers, Jeff Hampton and Charlie Hampton. Donna went through Beauty School while at Snohomish High school and worked at HairMasters for a number of years. After her daughter was born, she switched to working at the Boys & Girls Club so she could have the same hours as her daughter during pre-school and grade school years. She later operated her own house-cleaning business until about two years ago when her symptoms became such that she could not work on a regular basis. She loved to hike the trails of the Northwest with friends, camp with family and was an avid rock hound. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and Aunt. She left behind many friends and will be greatly missed by all. Her family is thankful for the care and kindness she received at Providence Medical Center in Everett, WA in the Emergency Room and the 6th floor Critical Care Unit. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later time.



Donna Hampton Clark Sept. 25, 1968 - March 6, 2020 Donna Joan Hampton, was born in Billings, Montana on September 25, 1968. She had been struggling with the symptoms of the disease of Scleroderma for several years, although it was not diagnosed until recently. On March 6, 2020 the disease took over her body and she could not survive. With her family at her side, she left us and joined her husband and older brothers in Heaven. Donna is survived by daughter, Rachel Griffith (Matt); parents, Don and Grace Hampton; her brother, Tim Hampton; nephews, Josh Hampton (Laura), Justin Hampton (Tailor), Chance Hampton and Devin Hampton and nieces, Kaity Hampton, Darian Gardner (Wyatt), Stephanie Hampton (Zak), and great niece, Emma Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zachary Clark, and her brothers, Jeff Hampton and Charlie Hampton. Donna went through Beauty School while at Snohomish High school and worked at HairMasters for a number of years. After her daughter was born, she switched to working at the Boys & Girls Club so she could have the same hours as her daughter during pre-school and grade school years. She later operated her own house-cleaning business until about two years ago when her symptoms became such that she could not work on a regular basis. She loved to hike the trails of the Northwest with friends, camp with family and was an avid rock hound. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and Aunt. She left behind many friends and will be greatly missed by all. Her family is thankful for the care and kindness she received at Providence Medical Center in Everett, WA in the Emergency Room and the 6th floor Critical Care Unit. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later time. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close