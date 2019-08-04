Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna J. Fralick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Jean Fralick Donna Fralick passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Donna was born to Reverend Lyle Ireland and Alma May Brown Ireland in Long Beach, CA, The third of four children. After a brief stay in California, the family migrated North, settling in Port Orchard, WA. Donna changed her life forever when she met the love of her life, Robert A. Fralick, a U.S. Navy Sailor from Red Creek, NY. The two settled in Everett, WA, in the early 60's where they proceeded to raise their three children. Robert would become her lifelong partner and devotee for 59 years. Donna is survived by daughter, Denise Green (Randy); granddaughter, Jaryn Webb (Scott), grand-daughter, Maggie Green; daughter, Staci Brawner (Robert), grandson, Austin Brawner (Carly), grand-daughter, Colbi Rae Lay (Tyler); son, Kent Fralick (Nikki), granddaughter, Owan. Donna valued her family and friends above all else. She took great care in correspondence and charmed those near and far with her prolific writing. She was the consummate extrovert, cultivating relationships with all who crossed her path. Never one to miss a chance at a one-liner, she was known for her quit wit and sense of humor. Donna has left a legacy of strength and determination. One of her favorite quotes was, "Ask and Ye Shall Receive," which illustrated her strong belief that anything was possible. No woman was more encouraging to her family, as she saw no boundaries to what her loved ones could achieve. She was an avid cook and baker with the uncanny ability to prepare delicious meals out of seemingly nothing. She loved the warmth of the sun, knitting, crocheting, visits to Bainbridge Island, WA, and watching the local sports teams with her husband. She lived a Christian life, full of praise and glory. A beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend, Donna will be missed daily by the many people whose lives she touched. Remembrance can be made to the Hospice Care Center, 1321 Colby Ave, A-wing 8th Floor Everett, WA 98201



Donna Jean Fralick Donna Fralick passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Donna was born to Reverend Lyle Ireland and Alma May Brown Ireland in Long Beach, CA, The third of four children. After a brief stay in California, the family migrated North, settling in Port Orchard, WA. Donna changed her life forever when she met the love of her life, Robert A. Fralick, a U.S. Navy Sailor from Red Creek, NY. The two settled in Everett, WA, in the early 60's where they proceeded to raise their three children. Robert would become her lifelong partner and devotee for 59 years. Donna is survived by daughter, Denise Green (Randy); granddaughter, Jaryn Webb (Scott), grand-daughter, Maggie Green; daughter, Staci Brawner (Robert), grandson, Austin Brawner (Carly), grand-daughter, Colbi Rae Lay (Tyler); son, Kent Fralick (Nikki), granddaughter, Owan. Donna valued her family and friends above all else. She took great care in correspondence and charmed those near and far with her prolific writing. She was the consummate extrovert, cultivating relationships with all who crossed her path. Never one to miss a chance at a one-liner, she was known for her quit wit and sense of humor. Donna has left a legacy of strength and determination. One of her favorite quotes was, "Ask and Ye Shall Receive," which illustrated her strong belief that anything was possible. No woman was more encouraging to her family, as she saw no boundaries to what her loved ones could achieve. She was an avid cook and baker with the uncanny ability to prepare delicious meals out of seemingly nothing. She loved the warmth of the sun, knitting, crocheting, visits to Bainbridge Island, WA, and watching the local sports teams with her husband. She lived a Christian life, full of praise and glory. A beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend, Donna will be missed daily by the many people whose lives she touched. Remembrance can be made to the Hospice Care Center, 1321 Colby Ave, A-wing 8th Floor Everett, WA 98201 Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close