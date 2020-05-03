Donna Jaklewicz
April 25, 1944 - April 4, 2020 Donna Marie Jaklewicz passed away April 4, 2020 at Swedish Edmonds in her husband's arms. She is survived by her husband, Dick; son, Bob (Kellie Jo) Bowling; grandchildren, Amber Jo (Brandon) Hood and Matthew (Becca) Bowling; great grandchildren, Graelyn Bowling and Layla Hood; brother Ron (Karen) Zustiak; sister Janice (Jack) Day; and many nieces and nephews.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 3, 2020.
