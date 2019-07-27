Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna L. Andersen. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

December 4, 1930 - July 15, 2019 Donna L. Andersen, born December 4, 1930, passed away peacefully at home with her children on July 15, 2019. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; daughter, Karen; brother, Leon; and parents, Hank and Tudie Mangis. She is survived by her children, Val Roth (Jim), Lee Andersen (Laurie), Kirk Andersen (Deborah), Julie Sall (Greg); grandchildren, Krista, Brent and Jaylene; great grandchildren, Liam and Ellis. Donna came from a Stilliquamish Valley pioneer family and was a lifelong resident of Marysville, WA. She spent her childhood helping at the family restaurant, the original Village Cafe, famous for its pies. She loved music and played the bass fiddle and sang in the local swing band playing at USO clubs and weddings. She graduated from Marysville High School in 1947 and married Norman Andersen on September 10, 1949. They moved into their new house they built on 2nd Street where she remained until she passed. Donna was a wonderful mother, whether it was running the concession stand at Cedar Field, camping at the river lot, hunting in the hills or giving wise advice, she was always there for us and anyone else. Mom was a proud historian of Marysville, WA and spent many years on the Marysville Civil Service board. Thank you to Providence Hospice who cared for mom and us in this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marysville Historical Society would honor mom. Celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Mom's words of wisdom, may you learn from them as we have: Everyone should be treated equally, regardless of skin color, education, or station in life. Have integrity, care about others, be honest, find the laughter in life. Nothing can take the place of family. Think before you say it. Change what you can and accept what you cannot. Don't let envy have a place in your life. A smile works and feels better than a frown. Live within your means. When you think you're at the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on. Yard by yard life is hard, inch by inch life's a cinch. Read Read Read





