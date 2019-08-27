Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lee Evans. View Sign Service Information Bauer Funeral Chapel 701 First Street Snohomish , WA 98290 (360)-568-4126 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Lee Evans, age 62, left us from Earth Saturday, August 17, 2019 due to a sudden heart attack. She was born July 29, 1957 in Seattle, WA, to Donovan Gilmore and Barbara Evans. Her step father, William Evans also played an important roll in her life. She lived a life dedicated to her four children, and recently met and became engaged to the man of her dreams where they had been traveling all over the country, experiencing her newest passion for fishing. Donna loved to keep in touch and rekindle old friendships. When she wasn't traveling, she loved to catch up at reunions with Family, work in her garden, go to concerts, and snuggle up with her chihuahua, Roxy. For many years Donna worked in the accounting field. She always wanted to finish her degree and become a CPA. She finally accomplished this life goal and received her Bachelor's Degree in accounting in 2013. Donna is survived by her fiancé, Ron Johnson of Monroe, WA; her four children, Travis Robinson (Carolynn) of North Dakota, Trinda Robinson (Geoff) of Marysville, WA, Ashlee Jensen (Ryan) of Gig Harbor, WA, and Cody Robinson of Kenmore, WA; sisters Debbie Marzolf, Teresa Hardina, Tammy Evans, and Soul sister, Midge Redden; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is welcomed into Heaven by her mother Barbara, father Don, Step father Bill, Aunt Kathy, unborn grand daughter, grandsons, and many more. We know she is showing off her grandbabies. A Celebration of Donna's Life will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at her Uncle Bob Gilmore's home in Sultan, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8hCfAtGjgQ Arrangements entrusted to Bauer Funeral Chapel, Snohomish, WA (360) 568-4126. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 27, 2019

