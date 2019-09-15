Donna Toft passed quietly at home on August 17, 2019 at age 85. Preceded in death by beloved husband of 54 years, Robert (Bob) Toft; parents, Ernest and Agnes Schultz; sister, Deonne Moe and great granddaughter, Marlena Strasburg. Survived by sister, Dale Perry, brother, Dallas Schultz; beloved children, Mildred Fultz/Brady, Carol Strasburg, Patricia Case, Robert (Randy) Toft, and Suzanne Zeitelhack. She was Nana to 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Memorial service is September 29, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Lynnwood Eagles.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 15, 2019