(Orstad) May 7, 1929 - Mar. 5, 2020 Donna Mae Patchett (Orstad), 90, was born May 7, 1929 on her family farm in North Dakota and passed away on March 5, 2020 in Everett, WA. After graduating from Everett High School, Donna married the love of her life, Allan Patchett, on July 6, 1947 in Richmond Beach, WA. Donna later attended Everett Community College, continuing at Western Washington University where she earned a B.A. in Education, majoring in Special Education. For 20 years, Donna taught for the Snohomish School District, retiring in 1992. Donna always felt a call to serve Christ and was very active in the Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday school, served on the council, Women's organization, and various other committees. Donna was also active in her community as a member of the Nathan Thompson Orthopedic Guild and ADK Edu Sorority. She also volunteered at General Hospital, Hospice & Home Care - Caregivers Support Group, mentored within the Snohomish School District and tutored for Housing Hope. Donna was kind hearted, loving, and always lent a listening ear. She loved baking, traveling, exercise at the senior center, bible study, reading books on her deck and the occasional latte. Most importantly, she loved her family and friends. Donna will be greatly missed. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Sivert and Hilda; husband, Allan Patchett; brother, Lyle Orstad; sisters, Avis Knaus and Elaine Zadro. She is survived by son, Lorren (Deb) Patchett; daughters, Karen Agate and Susan Andrew; seven grandchildren, Marla, Nicole, Amy, Cara, Thomas, Sydney and Michael; six great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Her service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lake Stevens Food Bank.



