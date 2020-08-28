On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Donna Marie Gillis, beloved Sister, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother passed quietly from this life at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Gene Gillis, her dear son Tom Gillis, and her great granddaughter, Tabitha Riddell. Our feelings of loss are tempered by the thought of their reunion. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Donna was born on July 21, 1928 in Boone County, Iowa, to Donald Reutter and Mabel (Hedblom) Reutter. She was the second of their 15 children.

Donna met Gene Gillis while working in Washington, D.C. and they were married in Dayton, Iowa on January 1, 1949. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage, and raised seven children. They settled in Seattle, Washington where they founded Gillis Jewelers and Gillis Clock & Watch which continues to serve the community to this day. Donna loved her family and her work and she was loved by her employees and her customers.

Donna is survived by her children: Dawn Marie (Rod) Riddell, Greg (Kyle) Gillis, Don (Dee) Gillis, Ed (Ruth) Gillis, Gladys (Julie) Gillis-Keim and Joe (Roxanne) Gillis;

She is also survived by nine of her siblings, 18 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren!

There will be a Celebration of Donna's Life at 2PM Sunday, August 30th at www.DonnaMGillis.com

July 21, 1928 - August 20, 2020