Donna Beatrice Coomler McCutchen Donna McCutchen, 82, of Los Angeles, CA, passed April 2, 2019 from a brave battle with Alzheimer's. Donna was born to John W. Coomler and Virginia Coomler, May 15, 1937, in Los Angeles. She graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School in 1955 and received a Nursing Degree from the University of Southern California in 1957. She married Thomas J. McCutchen in 1976, and they lived together in Maryville, WA. Together they raised three children. They enjoyed square dancing, car shows, poker runs, camping, canoeing, and fun Fort Casey adventures with their children and grandchildren. She leaves her legacy of three children: Dennis Osborn (Diane Osborn), Janeene Shkurhan, Kevin Osborn (Megan Osborn). She also leaves to cherish her memory seven grandchildren, Amy, Casey, Troy, Danelle, Kurtis, Taylor, and Madison, and three siblings, Bill, Preggy, and Bob. Her children and grandchildren remember her as a Intelligent, quick witted, crafty woman, teaching them to crochet and make jokes with them. She was preceded in death by John W. Coomler, (father), Virginia Coomler, (mother), and Peggy Coomler, (sister). Donna was a Nurse until she retired in 2012 and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. A Celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, April 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Snohomish Fire Station, 1525 Avenue D Snohomish, WA. The family would also like to thank Providence Hospice and Dr. Savage for support and the care they gave her and her family. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 12, 2019

