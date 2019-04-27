Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna McMahon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It saddens our hearts to announce the passing of Donna McMahon, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandma and friend to all to whose lives she touched. Donna went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019. Donna was born in Joplin Missouri to John and Ellen Arnold. She was the beloved mother of Rita McKinney (McMahon) and Cynthia Curtis (McMahon); a very proud grandmother of Sara McMahon, Tyler Williams, Galen McMahon and Gina Long (McKinney). She was also the great grandmother of Taylor and Rylee McDonald, Colten and Tatym Williams, Nora and Olle Long. Her husband, Harold McMahon; her father and mother as well as many relatives and dear friends preceded Donna in death. Donna loved to cook especially with her great granddaughter (Taylor) her kitchen apprentice. She was extremely talented and highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks. Donna also enjoyed shopping with her grand-daughters and her outings with her girl friends. She worked many years for the Blue Cross Ins. Company. Most of all she loved her family, her church and all her friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. It was at Donnas request that the family not have a funeral or memorial service.



