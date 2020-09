Donna Raye Mendenhall passed away on September 16,2020 after a battle with lung cancer. She was born on July 13, 1939 in Everett, WA to parents Donald and Genevieve Moshier. She was preceded in death by her son's Robert Alfred Bruce Jr 1982 and Jeffery Jerome Bruce 2006; Survived by daughter Kimberly Ann Blanchard, her daughters April Blanchard and Ashley Streit son's Jason and Andrew Blanchard and many great grand children. Donna worked for Ernst, Boeing, Baby Depot, and a Notary Public for Greene Surveying and Engineering firms.

