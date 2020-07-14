Donna Marie Jensen Rashell passed away at home early Friday morning July 3, 2020 after a long battle with dementia and alzhiemers.







Donna was born October 27, 1948 the firstborn of Erna and Milo Jensen in Everett Washington. In 1957, her family moved to Lake Stevens where she grew up on a small farm that provided for her and her family. Donna tended to the animals and helped to raise a bountiful garden every summer. She was a very good student and also a member of the 4H club before graduating from Lake Stevens High School.







Donna continued her education at Everett Junior College where she met her husband Donald Rashell. They were married for 50 plus years, raising their two sons Mark & Rob. Donna also helped to "raise" all of Mark & Rob's friends as her and Don were never alone in their house, always taking care of everyone who stopped by. She attended every baseball game, basketball game, soccer game and golf match of both sons, and win or lose was there to give a big hug, a smile and a "good game"!. She was a wonderful mother, a devoted wife and most of all she was Don's best friend. Donna was also an entrepreneurial woman, running successful small businesses out of her home for many years while managing the books for Don's roofing business. She believed deeply in the spiritual energy world and helped many friends and family members to feel and live better.







She leaves behind her husband Don, her sons Mark (Jennifer), Rob (Liz) , brother Wayne (Cynthia) and two sisters Susan (Dennis), and Jane and granddaughters Avery and Emmy.







In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Snohomish County Hospice at the following web address:washington.providence.org/donate/hospice-home-care-of-snohomish-county







Everyone who met Donna will say to this day that she was truly the nicest person in the world. She always put everyone else's needs above her own



There will be a celebration of life in late August or early September at Don and Donna home in LakeStevens.



October 27, 1948 - July 3, 2020



