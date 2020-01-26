Donna Mae Williams March 26, 1945-January 20, 2020 Donna Mae was born March 26, 1945 and passed away January 20, 2020 after a hard fought battle. Our wonderful wife and mother, Donna, passed peacefully with her family at her side. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Fred; daughter, Laura; and son, Darren; one brother, one sister and many many grandchildren and great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sons, Donnell and Sabin; one brother and two sisters. She will be forever loved and missed. There will be a potluck celebration of her life on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the family home.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 26, 2020