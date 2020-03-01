Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora Talbot. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dora Lee Talbot August 1, 1928-February 19, 2020 Dora Lee Talbot, beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the age of 91. Dora Lee was born on August 1, 1928, to Karl Simpson and Glenna Oliphant Simpson, in Denver, CO. She enjoyed sports and music, and played accordion in the Denver Post Kids' Accordion Band. After spending her early life in Denver, the family transferred to Richland, WA in 1944 to work for DuPont at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. Dora Lee graduated from Richland High School in 1946, and attended Washington State College (now Washington State University). It was there that she met the love of her life, John Franklin "Jack" Talbot, at a dorm dance. Dora Lee and Jack moved back to Richland and married in 1947. They returned to Pullman, WA in 1949, with Dora Lee working as a secretary/typist in the College of Home Economics while Jack finished his Bachelors in electrical engineering. After Jack's graduation in 1952, Dora Lee and Jack followed Jack's career as a test engineer with General Electric. They lived in several places around the U.S., finally settling in the Lake City area of Seattle and raising their sons: Jim, Dave, and Bill there. They were members of Maple Leaf Lutheran Church and Dora Lee served as the church secretary for 30 years, from 1966 to 1996. After retirement, Dora Lee and Jack moved to Lake Stevens, WA, until Jack's passing in 2012. Dora Lee lived at Vineyard Park in Bothell, WA from 2012 until her passing. She is survived by her sons: Jim (Susan), Dave (Mary Kay), and Bill (Kariny); grandchildren: Trevor, Jason, Melissa, Elisa, Caitlyn, Brooke and Cassidy; and great-grandchildren: Phoenix and Noah. In Dora Lee's memory, please make donations to the , Maple Leaf Lutheran Church in Seattle, or a . Please sign Dora Lee's online guest book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

