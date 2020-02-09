Dora D. Wise July 24, 1942 - January 31, 2020 Dora D. Wise, born July 24, 1942 in Breslau, Germany, departed this life on January 31, 2020 in Kirkland, WA. She was 77. Dora was an excellent cook and she enjoyed spending time with her loving family. Dora is survived by her sons: Michael Schroeder and his wife, Catherine of Monroe, WA; and Wayne Wise and his wife, Kathy of Enumclaw, WA; daughter, Wanda Wise of Bellingham, WA; twin sister, Eva Wallace of Illinois; 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one on the way. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reuben; and sister, Vera Vögler. Please sign the guestbook at purdykerr.com.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2020