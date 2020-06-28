Doreen Schaaf
1926 - 2020
Doreen Joyce Schaaf 94 of Stanwood , Died Sunday June 21,2020.

Doreen graduated from Everett High School. She work for Boeing as Rivet Bucker, then trained as RN at

Everett General Hospital Everett, WA. She also volunteered for the Everett USO where she met and later married WWII Navy Seaman Wayne E Schaaf.

Doreen live on her own after the passing of Wayne at their home at Lake Martha which they purchased in 1963. Doreen's Occupation was Accounting/ Bookkeeping for Waynes Chevron, Florence Packing and Schenk Packing.

Doreen was a very positive person who enjoyed being a team member at Twin City lanes in the 60's and avid bridge club player, 16 year Social worker Volunteer, and a member of the Green Wood Garden Club in which she joined in the 1960's.

Doreen will be missed yet fondly remembered by sons Mark and Steve, daughter-in-law Lloy and many relatives of several generations outside the area, plus dear friends throughout the Stanwood area.

Doreen is survived by sister Betty Jane Anchors (Ray), sons Steven Schaaf ( Lloy) and Mark.

She was preceded in death by her father and Mother George C Sites and Ruth (Jones) Sites, Siblings Dona M. Tuininga (Ivan), Edward Sites, and Husband Wayne Schaaf

Private Graveside Service were held in the Anderson Cemetery, Stanwood.

A public memorial will be held at a later Date.

In lieu of flower memorials may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care Foundation, 2731 Wetmore Ave. Suite 500 Everett, WA 98201 or the Greenwood Garden Club May 20, 1926 - June 21, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
