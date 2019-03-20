Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris A. Jelinek. View Sign

June 26, 1915 - March 8, 2019 Our beloved red headed mother, Doris, was called to the Lord on March 8, 2019. Mom was born in Ava, MO on June 26, 1915. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis Sr. in 1992, just shy of their 60th anniversary, as well as her parents and all her siblings. She is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Louis and Lisa, Richard and Elizabeth, Clyde and Ann and their families. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a great-great grandmother. She and her family arrived in Sultan, WA from Warwick, OK in 1925. She attended Sultan schools, participated in girls' sports and was the winner of the 4th of July girls' race in 1932. She became a very active member of the community belonging to Sultan WIC (Womens Improvement Club) and collected family news articles for "The Valley News", the local newspaper. She was a volunteer at the Evergreen State Fair for many years and volunteered in the Gift Shop at Valley General Hospital in Monroe, WA. She belonged to several organizations in the Skykomish Valley including the Odd Fellows, Rebecca's as well as a member of the old Redman's Lodge in Index, WA. During World War II she was "Rosie the Riveter" at Boeing and helped out at the local air raid station located a block from the house. She was a devout member of Sultan Methodist Church. She and Dad were avid "Rock Hounds" and brought home hundreds of pounds of rock specimens from all over the Western United States. Many family members have special rock gardens thanks to Mom and Dad. She was a 75-plus year member of Eastern Star joining Floral Chapter in Sultan on March 15, 1944. She was Worthy Matron five times, Deputy Instructor in 1984 and Grand Representative to Delaware in 1991. She loved to travel to all the Eastern Star groups in Washington and Canada as well as being a "Pro Tem" officer as often as possible. The family wants to thank everyone that attended her many birthday parties held yearly on the 4th weekend of June at the farm. These parties started when she was 80. Her 100th birthday party was exceptionally nice. She received a Key to the City of Sultan from the Mayor at a special presentation at City Hall. The Superintendent and Principal of Sultan High School made a special trip to the farm to present her with her high school diploma with most of her family and many friends in attendance. The family would like to give a special thanks to all who visited mom at "Helen's AFH" and to Maria Fedorian, the owner, and her many staff members, for the exceptionally wonderful care she provided for mother this past year as well as the Evergreen Health Hospice staff for providing excellent medical needs these past several months.



June 26, 1915 - March 8, 2019 Our beloved red headed mother, Doris, was called to the Lord on March 8, 2019. Mom was born in Ava, MO on June 26, 1915. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis Sr. in 1992, just shy of their 60th anniversary, as well as her parents and all her siblings. She is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Louis and Lisa, Richard and Elizabeth, Clyde and Ann and their families. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a great-great grandmother. She and her family arrived in Sultan, WA from Warwick, OK in 1925. She attended Sultan schools, participated in girls' sports and was the winner of the 4th of July girls' race in 1932. She became a very active member of the community belonging to Sultan WIC (Womens Improvement Club) and collected family news articles for "The Valley News", the local newspaper. She was a volunteer at the Evergreen State Fair for many years and volunteered in the Gift Shop at Valley General Hospital in Monroe, WA. She belonged to several organizations in the Skykomish Valley including the Odd Fellows, Rebecca's as well as a member of the old Redman's Lodge in Index, WA. During World War II she was "Rosie the Riveter" at Boeing and helped out at the local air raid station located a block from the house. She was a devout member of Sultan Methodist Church. She and Dad were avid "Rock Hounds" and brought home hundreds of pounds of rock specimens from all over the Western United States. Many family members have special rock gardens thanks to Mom and Dad. She was a 75-plus year member of Eastern Star joining Floral Chapter in Sultan on March 15, 1944. She was Worthy Matron five times, Deputy Instructor in 1984 and Grand Representative to Delaware in 1991. She loved to travel to all the Eastern Star groups in Washington and Canada as well as being a "Pro Tem" officer as often as possible. The family wants to thank everyone that attended her many birthday parties held yearly on the 4th weekend of June at the farm. These parties started when she was 80. Her 100th birthday party was exceptionally nice. She received a Key to the City of Sultan from the Mayor at a special presentation at City Hall. The Superintendent and Principal of Sultan High School made a special trip to the farm to present her with her high school diploma with most of her family and many friends in attendance. The family would like to give a special thanks to all who visited mom at "Helen's AFH" and to Maria Fedorian, the owner, and her many staff members, for the exceptionally wonderful care she provided for mother this past year as well as the Evergreen Health Hospice staff for providing excellent medical needs these past several months. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close