Feb. 10, 1936 – Sept. 24, 2019 Beloved Mother and Grandmother Doris Ann Graham passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 at the age of 83. She leaves behind seven children, Cheryl Boober (Tim, deceased), Robin Graham, Tina Charles (Randy), Robert (Bob) Graham Jr. (Shelly), Delbert Graham (Shellie), Pattie Copeland (Mike), and Jeremy Graham (Lisa). She also leaves behind one sister, Toni Condit, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Doris also leaves 19 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and one great, great grand-daughter. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert (Bob) Douglas Graham Sr., her son-in-law, Timothy Boober; her parents, Clarence and Naomi (Eastman) McKay; sisters, Twila Hausserman and Patricia Boober. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. A Memorial will be held this Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the North Marysville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 1:30pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 15, 2019