Doris Bays Davis Maley Doris, 82, passed away on July 20, 2019, in Meridian, Idaho. She was born on February 6, 1937 in Paonia, Colorado to Virginia and Darrell Bays. Mrs. Davis, as she was known to thousands of elementary school students, served many years in the Marysville, WA, school district, first as an elementary teacher, and later as a principal. Doris loved her work in education. She was a dedicated professional and passionate advocate of quality education for all children. In her spare time, Doris enjoyed researching family history and kept in touch with many extended family members. Doris is survived by her two sons, Mark and Darrell Davis; grandsons, Emmett and Riley Davis, and her brothers, Jack, Wayne and Joe Bays. She is predeceased by her husbands, Joe Davis and Richard Maley, her parents, and her brother, Jim. At Doris's request, there will be no public memorial service. In keeping with Doris's passion for early childhood education, donations can be made, in memory, to the education charity Jumpstart (jstart.org/donate).
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019