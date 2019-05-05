Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Grace Arends. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

March 30, 1924 - April 28, 2019 Doris Grace Arends, 95, of Marysville, WA, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2019. Doris was born March 30, 1924 in Melville Township, MN, to Carl W. Erickson and Grace L. Wilson-Erickson. Doris graduated from Bird Island High School in Minnesota in 1942. Doris married Clarence Arends in 1943 and they celebrated 72 years of marriage until his death in 2015. In the 1950's, Clarence and Doris moved to Washington, built their own home and raised their four children in North Everett, WA. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; mother; father; sisters, Lois Stenvik, Jeanne Berg; brother, Jack Erickson and brother-in-law, Gunnar Stenvik. She is survived by her brother, Sam (Mickie) Erickson; and children, Ronald (Shirley) Arends, Mavis (Jim) Ransopher, Rick (Janean) Arends, David (Kelli) Arends; and brother-in-law, Gary Berg. Doris was blessed with grandchildren, great grandchildren and even great-great grandchildren. Doris will be truly missed and she touched many people's lives. A graveside memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Everett, WA. A celebration of life will follow at Rick and Janean's home.





March 30, 1924 - April 28, 2019 Doris Grace Arends, 95, of Marysville, WA, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2019. Doris was born March 30, 1924 in Melville Township, MN, to Carl W. Erickson and Grace L. Wilson-Erickson. Doris graduated from Bird Island High School in Minnesota in 1942. Doris married Clarence Arends in 1943 and they celebrated 72 years of marriage until his death in 2015. In the 1950's, Clarence and Doris moved to Washington, built their own home and raised their four children in North Everett, WA. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; mother; father; sisters, Lois Stenvik, Jeanne Berg; brother, Jack Erickson and brother-in-law, Gunnar Stenvik. She is survived by her brother, Sam (Mickie) Erickson; and children, Ronald (Shirley) Arends, Mavis (Jim) Ransopher, Rick (Janean) Arends, David (Kelli) Arends; and brother-in-law, Gary Berg. Doris was blessed with grandchildren, great grandchildren and even great-great grandchildren. Doris will be truly missed and she touched many people's lives. A graveside memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Everett, WA. A celebration of life will follow at Rick and Janean's home. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close