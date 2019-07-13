Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Josephine Bevins. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

November 11, 1922-June 27, 2019 Doris Josephine Bevins, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Don Bevins; and while we mourn the loss of Doris here on Earth, we take peace in the fact that she is now reunited with him in heaven. Doris was born November 11, 1922, in Everett, WA to Edward (George) and Olive (Nanny) Welch. She attended North Junior High School and Everett High School in Everett. She married the love of her life, Donald Bevins on February 5th of 1943. The couple settled in Everett and bought a home in 1942 where they raised their sons, Ron and Ted, and while she held a few jobs in those first few years, her focus was always with her family. Her interests included family, friends, cooking, gardening, painting, music, poetry and was always up for a quick game of cribbage. She learned on her own how to play the piano, guitar and violin. She loved being adventurous and traveled extensively throughout the Northwest with her husband, Don, in their RV. She leaves behind her two sons, Ron Bevins of Yakima, WA and Ted Bevins of Everett. She also leaves six grandchildren, Nani, Lluvia, Mateo, Orson, Jeff, Brian; seven great-grandchildren, Carmela, Brianna, Matthew, Arianna, Gage, Julian, Tianiece; and six great-great grandchildren, Erik, Aubrey, Nicolas, Jackson, Paisley, Gael. She was a true friend to many and leaves a void in all our hearts. She will be missed by all that were privileged to know and love her. For anyone wishing to attend, funeral services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA 98203. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.





