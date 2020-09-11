Doris Christina Mitchell was born on September 13, 1925. She was raised on a farm in North Dakota and at the age of eighteen moved to Seattle. There her Aunt introduced her to Garth B. Mitchell. It was love at first sight. They were married in December 1943 until Garth's death in August 2003. They are survived by their children, Garth A. Mitchell and wife Corene, Debra (Mitchell) Kocher and husband Bob, and Cynthia M. Mitchell; 6 Grandchildren, 1 deceased Grandchild, 16 Great Grandchildren, 9 Great Great Grandchildren and brothers George, Howard and Leland Schmidt.

Our loving mother is finally home. We know that her "welcome home" party was epic as she was greeted by those who went before her. Although we are sad to see her go, we are left with beautiful and loving memories. Like the time she rescued a baby bunny from certain death and nurtured it in the corner of her kitchen. How she hand fed a litter of kittens from a doll bottle after their mother died. The fresh wholesome meals she taught us to make and shared conversations around the dinner table. The good work ethic she instilled as she picked berries right beside us making sure we picked more than we ate. The love she had for animals and the pets she brought into our home to teach us the responsibility of caring. The food she grew in her gardens showing us how to preserve it for the coming months. The advice she gave, both wanted and unwanted, but more often demonstrated by her own behavior. Her giving nature seeing the needs of others before her own. Her gratitude for the life she lived. The humor she found at every corner, right to the end, and the smile she had for everyone.

The list goes on. Her wisdom and loving touch will continue to reach through the veil; we just have to pay close attention to recognize the signs. We have been blessed to have been given two beautiful parents. We miss you and thank you with all our hearts.

September 13, 1925 - August 23, 2020