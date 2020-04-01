Oct. 23, 1931 - Mar. 10, 2020 Doris Scoleri passed away on March 10, 2020 with her loving family at her side. Doris was born October 23, 1931 in DeSmit South Dakota. She moved to Everett, WA where she married the love of her life, Joe Scoleri and raised their four children. Doris loved spending her time with family and friends making lasting memories. After retiring Joe and Doris shared their time between WA and Ajo, Arizona, Doris is survived by her four children, Sandy Weitkamp, Carmen Scoleri, Debbie (Greg) Thompson, Mike (Janet) Scoleri; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Joe; parents, Boyd and Evelyn; and sisters, Ethel and Madilyn. She will be dearly missed by many and will be laid to rest with her husband Joe at Evergreen Cemetery . There will be a graveside service at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 1, 2020