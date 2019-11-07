Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Carlson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 24, 1937 - November 3, 2019 Dorothy Carlson, age 82, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 3, 2019 in their home with the love of her family and friends surrounding her. Dorothy Barbara Anne Manary was born June 24, 1937 at Yorkton, Saskatchewan, to Robert and Benora Manary. They lived at Foam Lake, SK until the family moved to B.C. in 1942. In 1949, she responded to the Gospel of Christ at Silverdale convention and was baptized in 1955, also at Silverdale. Dorothy married Franklin Carlson on June 28, 1958 at Oak Harbor, WA, at the home of his parents, Albert and Victoria Carlson. Frank began his teaching career in Puyallup, WA where they made their first home and where both their children were born: Vikki in 1962 and Steven in 1964. In 1966 they moved to Port Angeles, WA, then in 1968-69 to Ellensburg, WA and in 1969-70 to Iowa City, IA, where Frank completed his post graduate degree. Following this, they returned to Washington, living in Marysville, WA, until building their family home in the Lakewood-Arlington, WA area. Dorothy stayed home to raise their children until 1974, when she went back to part-time work as Office Manager, retiring in 1990. One treasured experience in her life was on July 4, 1996, when she became an American citizen. After retirement, Frank and Dorothy enjoyed travel to visit their family on the East Coast and to western Europe, Mexico and the states, where the highlight was to be in fellowship with the friends and ministers. Between travels, they entertained frequently. Dorothy was known as a gracious hostess who loved to entertain. Besides being a great cook, she was careful to attend to every detail to make a beautiful time for her guests. She smiled and laughed easily and there are many memories of time spent conversing around their dining table. They were privileged to have a fellowship meeting in their home and loved their God-given extended family. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved daughter and best friend, Vikki Grant, in 1989. Her two sisters, Grace and Marilyn, also preceded her in death. She is survived by: her dear husband, Frank; son, Steve and his wife, Brenda of Woodinville, WA; and son-in-law, Bruce Grant of Clovis, CA. Her cherished grandchildren are: Ryan (Tara) Grant of Austin, TX; Landon Carlson of Bozeman, MT; Lindsay Carlson of Flagstaff, AZ and Luke Carlson of Woodinville, WA. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Virginia (Monty) Rathbun of Kennewick, WA; nephews, nieces and dear friends. This verse was especially dear to Dorothy during the time of their daughter's illness and passing and has been an encouragement ever since: Deut. 33:27 "The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms…" There will be a viewing at Howard and Marilyn Leibrand's home, Friday, November 8, 2019, 5:00-7:00 p.m. A private burial for family will take place Saturday morning. Memorial Service will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Hotel Indigo, Everett Waterfront, located at 1028 13th St. Everett, WA. A catered reception will follow.



