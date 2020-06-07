June 23, 1931 - May 17, 2020 Dorothy Clardy Loutfy, a shining star in this life, returned to the firmament on May 17, 2020. She died at home in Lynnwood, WA with her daughter Amani Loutfy, of Oakland, CA by her side. Born in Wapato, WA June 23, 1931, to Floyd and Lola Clardy and raised in Aberdeen and Seattle, Dorothy Clardy left the States in 1951, meeting and shortly thereafter marrying Youssef Loutfy of Cairo, Egypt. Dorothy and Youssef, "Joe" as he was known, traveled a great deal together and kept home base happily in his motherland until 1962 when the couple relocated to Seattle. They took residence on Queen Anne hill on Galer Street and were active members of their community, a powerful force for good in the world, making many lifelong friends here, and were local activists until they left the area. The dining room table at the Galer house saw a gathering every single Friday night of the Loutfy residency-- Joe at the head-- hosting all the neighbors from the end of the workday until the wee hours of Saturday morning. That is unless it was summer and Loutfy Plaza was open-- the driveway with the best seats in town and all the news of the week! The Loutfys moved to Lynnwood, WA in 1989. They were together in love until death did they part when Youssef died in 1991. Dorothy remained in the house for the rest of her life. She enjoyed several deep friendships and kept a quiet home with beloved pets. She built great friendships with the neighborhood there too and will be greatly missed. She was every child's grandma and every friend's confidante. Dorothy was the life of every party-- the consummate hostess, quintessential entertainer, quick-witted and charming. She was a good friend to all who knew her. Every book was her favorite, and she loved chocolate. Anyone who knew her is better for having known Dorothy. May she rest in peace. Memorial info TBD. Email condolences to dorothyloutfy@gmail.com.