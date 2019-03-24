Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Entwistle. View Sign

Dorothy Durholt Entwistle Dorothy Entwistle passed away February 27, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in Seattle, November 1, 1925, to Anna L. and Hugo (Harry) F. Durholt, Dorothy grew up in the University District. She graduated from Lincoln High in 1943, where she made many lifelong friends. She attended the Univ. of Washington, graduating in 1947. As a young woman Dorothy Durholt was a pioneer on the (pre-lift) ski slopes, even winning the Seattle Times Ski School woman's downhill in 1949. While attending the UW she got a part-time job at University Book Store, where she eventually found a long and happy career in the store's business office. She made many dear friends working at the store, finally retiring in 1991. Dorothy married Robert G. (Bob) Entwistle in 1960, after meeting him in a square dance class. Dorothy and Bob were happily married for 48 years. They lived for years in Alderwood Manor, WA, near her beloved sister, Jeannette Martinson and her husband, John. After retiring they made their home in Edmonds, WA. She and Bob traveled the world, and she spent many happy hours working in her garden. A few years after Bob passed away in 2007, Dorothy spent her final years at Chateau Pacific in Lynnwood, WA, looked after by a wonderful staff. Dorothy had a sparkling personality and was loved by many dear friends and family. She was wise, modest, and cheerful, and was an inspiration to many. She is survived by her son, David Diehl of Seattle, step-sons, Larry Entwistle of Sacramento, CA, and Ron Brown of Wisconsin, and nieces, Marjean Denby of Stanwood, WA, and Julie Martinson (Jim Rechetnick) of Everett; nephews, Don (Linda) Martinson of Lynnwood, and Bob (Janice) Martinson of Arizona. At her request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers Dorothy asked that you consider a donation to .



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.