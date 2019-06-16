October 8, 1946 - June 10, 2019 Dorothy Evelyn (Turpin) Wheaton, born October 8, 1946, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Providence in Everett, WA. She will be remembered by her husband, Leroy Wheaton; her seven sons, Mitch, Bart, Duane, Curt, Pat, Steve, and Curtis; her 15 grandchildren; and her five great-grandchildren. Dorothy loved the beach, cooking, painting, and traveling with her husband, but mostly she cherished the time that she got to spend with her family and spoiling her grandkids. She was wise, generous and always knew how to make you smile. In her absence, the world will be a little less bright. Her celebration of life will be held at the family's home in Everett on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 16, 2019