Dorothy Frances Slinde Dorothy Frances Slinde
October 25, 1925 - May 30, 2020
Dorothy Frances Slinde, 94, of Everett, Washington, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord from complications of a stroke, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was the second of seven children born to Glen Sayles and Ethel Fauver on October 25, 1925 in Epping, North Dakota. The family moved to Everett, Washington in 1934.
More than anything, she loved her family and friends, especially babies, children, and animals. She also enjoyed going dancing, playing pinochle, cooking, baking, camping, and hunting with her husband, church services at Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Bible study. It was impossible to see her without receiving hugs, kisses and hearing that giggle.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Stephen; her parents, Glen and Ethel, and her siblings: Cleo McLaughlin, Homer Sayles, Glenna Krausz, Kathryn Bailey, and Loyal Sayles; her infant daughter Amy Louise; daughter Lois Melby, son Dale Burnett and great-grandson Lane Broncho.
She is survived by her brother Glen J "Sonny" Sayles; sons Farlin "Butch" Jolley (Carol), Brad "Irish" Jolley (Cynthia); daughters Barbara Anderson (Dan), Sharon Christy (Bill), Karen Seat (Brad); grandchildren Brad Jolley (Sherry), Stacy Kutz (Joe), Shirley Drake (David), Shane Jolley (Teresa), Barb Bright (John), Kari Moore (John), Kim Fillioe (Frank), Laurie Sween (Shawn), Brent Tiffany (Ginger), Lisa Tiffany (Larry Brown), Stephen Melby (Tiffany), Sharon "Shari" Melby, and Patti Hamblet (Nick). Additionally, she leaves 32 great grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and god children.
The family would like to express our deep appreciation to the caregivers at New Horizon Adult Family Home in Everett, who compassionately took care of Dot; a special thank you to Valentina, Christina, Amanda, Irene and Brit for all of the love you have shown her and the entire family during her time with you.
Visitation and a graveside service, lovingly officiated by Jim Parker, will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Purdy and Walter at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Road in Lynnwood, WA 98036. The family would love more than anything to have condolences, stories, and memories shared in the online guestbook by visiting www.floralhillslynnwood.com.
Dorothy's page on that Web site also has links to the live streaming of her services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Providence Hospice & Home Care of Snohomish County 425.261.4777
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 7 to Jun. 6, 2020.