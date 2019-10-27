Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Irene Kramer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 11, 1935-October 9, 2019 Born in Ironwood, MI, daughter of John and Olga Koski, she leaves behind seven children, Ron (Debbie) Large, Monica Pedersen, Sandra (Dick) Bartlett, Diana (Bill) Wolff, Dean (Lynn) Kramer, Scott Kramer and Sherry (Chip) Hunter; 22 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Preceded in death were husbands, Gale Kramer, Edward Large; brothers, Robert Koski, John Koski Jr. Survived by brother Don Koski of Ironwood, MI and sister, Kathryn Goldizen of Fairbanks, AK; companion Paul Williams of Marysville, WA. Mom was proud of being 100% of Finn decent. Her many hobbies were: designing and sewing competition roller skating costumes for skating events, knitting, she worked for Reinell Boat Company and House of Upholstery as an upholstery seamstress. She loved to dance!! Most of all, she loved spending time with family during the holidays. Memorial service will be held at a later date.



