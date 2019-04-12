Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy J. Traver. View Sign

Dorothy Jean Traver Dorothy Traver of Everett, WA, passed away peacefully at Providence Hospice Center on April 3, 2019. Our Mom was born on September 9, 1926 in Glasgow, Montana, and subsequently lived in North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and since 2015, in Everett. Dorothy led a long, eventful life. She held college degrees from the University of Denver and the University of Utah, and spent her many years in Salt Lake City working as a Special Education Teacher. Along with our Dad, Jimmy Lee Traver, she enjoyed camping, hiking, skiing, and traveling to many parts of the world. One accomplishment that gave her great satisfaction was becoming a certified diver, and diving with friends in many amazing places. Our Mom was a true lover of nature, and taught us to love all creatures great and small. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is predeceased by our Dad. Survivors include her three children: Robbin (Punam and Neil) of Edmonds, Rebecca (Dan, Aaron, Canyon and Jackson) of Salt Lake City, and Roberta (Jim and Christine) of Denver. We are sure that she and our Dad are traveling together once again!

Dorothy Jean Traver Dorothy Traver of Everett, WA, passed away peacefully at Providence Hospice Center on April 3, 2019. Our Mom was born on September 9, 1926 in Glasgow, Montana, and subsequently lived in North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and since 2015, in Everett. Dorothy led a long, eventful life. She held college degrees from the University of Denver and the University of Utah, and spent her many years in Salt Lake City working as a Special Education Teacher. Along with our Dad, Jimmy Lee Traver, she enjoyed camping, hiking, skiing, and traveling to many parts of the world. One accomplishment that gave her great satisfaction was becoming a certified diver, and diving with friends in many amazing places. Our Mom was a true lover of nature, and taught us to love all creatures great and small. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is predeceased by our Dad. Survivors include her three children: Robbin (Punam and Neil) of Edmonds, Rebecca (Dan, Aaron, Canyon and Jackson) of Salt Lake City, and Roberta (Jim and Christine) of Denver. We are sure that she and our Dad are traveling together once again! Funeral Home Beck's Funeral Home

405 5TH AVE S

EDMONDS , WA 98020

(425) 771-1234 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close