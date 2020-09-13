Our loving mother and grandmother, Dorothy King Byers, 87, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020, at Mirabella in Seattle with family by her side.

Dorothy was born in Everett, Washington to Dorothy and Harold King and had 2 brothers, Jack and Donne, her twin. She will be lovingly remembered by her four children: Mike, Sue, Doug (Patti) and Kathy (Eric) and six grandchildren: Christopher, Casey, Natalie, Alex, Burke and Blake. Her smile lit up with visits from her wonderful grandchildren. They showered her with love, precious drawings, handmade cards; and countless treasures we used to decorate her room.

Mom had a sharp wit and great sense of humor that was appreciated by her many friends and neighbors. Though she never fully recovered from losing her lifelong sweetheart and best friend, Bob, in 2011, they will forever be remembered as the dynamic duo, soulmates, and Mr. and Mrs. Husky.

Dorothy graduated from the University of Washington in 1955 with a degree in Dietetics and was an active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She worked at Swedish Hospital briefly before starting a family.

Mom was an active part of her community taking on roles as a Den Mother, Garden Club Member, and PTA volunteer - receiving the Golden Acorn Award at Arrowhead Elementary where she raised funds for a new playground. She attended every baseball, basketball, volleyball, track, tennis match, musical, play and concert we ever had. Her support of our activities will always be remembered fondly.

After raising her four kids, Mom devoted much of her time to Seattle Children's. She volunteered at the hospital for 25 years, was a lifetime guild member, a Guardian Circle member and a Circle of Care member. In 1996 she was awarded the Anna Clise Award for exceptional volunteerism.

Mom and Dad had fabulous adventures and loved entertaining their many friends, whether it was boating, traveling, sail gating, playing bridge, golf, or hosting Oscar parties complete with the red carpet in Palm Desert. Mom and Dad were diehard Husky fans and attended many, many football and basketball games. They attended the Orange Bowl, the Whammy in Miami and Rose Bowls of 78, 81, 91 and 92, as well as the Sun Bowl and the Holiday Bowl. They were Tyee Club members, Seattle Yacht Club members, Inglewood Country Club members, Ironwood Country Club members and members of Inglewood Presbyterian Church.

A fond memory of our mom is: after telling us not to feed the stray German Shepard that followed us home after school, she was "caught" feeding him hot dogs and cottage cheese. Rusty found his forever home with Mom's sneaky TLC.

Per Mom's request, there will be no service. Remembrances can be made to the Byers Family Endowment at Seattle Children's - PO Box 5371 S-200 Seattle, WA 98145 or a charity of your choice.

February 7, 1933 - September 6, 2020