Dorothy Lorraine Gunderson Dorothy Gunderson died peacefully December 4, 2019. Dorothy was born March 1, 1927, at home in Stanley, North Dakota, during a big blizzard, to parents, Evender and Paula Elefson. She lived there with her parents, sister, Carol, and brother, Erland until they moved to Washington in 1934. They lived in Snohomish and then on a farm near Silvana where brother, Eugene was born. She graduated in 1945 from Arlington High School where she met her future husband, Ralph "Gundy" Gunderson. Dorothy attended Pacific Lutheran University and received her teaching degree. Dorothy and Gundy married in 1949 in Silvana. In 1950, they moved to New York City for one year while Gundy attended Columbia University and Dorothy taught at a private school. In 1952 Gundy was in the Navy and was assigned to Pearl Harbor. They both moved to Honolulu and daughter, Laurie was born there in 1953. In 1954 they moved to Arlington, WA where they both taught school. Daughter, Luanne was born there. Then in 1955 they moved to Snohomish where Gundy taught and coached. They were charter members of Christ the King Lutheran Church. Their son, Gary was born in 1959. In 1965, they built a home on Blackman's Lake which was enjoyed by friends and family for many years. In 1969-70 they hosted a foreign exchange student, Martha Rohr, from Switzerland, who became a beloved member of the family. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, gardening, volunteering, quilting at church, reading, golfing, traveling, and having family dinners and events. She was a great cook and was known for making excellent soup from whatever ingredients were available. She taught 12 years, retiring in 1980 after her first grandchild, Alison, was born. She and Gundy had a cabin on Hood Canal for over 50 years that provided lots of family fun. They also planned family vacations for the whole clan to Kauai, HI many times. Dorothy was preceded in death by daughter, Luanne Gunderson Matsumoto, son, Gary Gunderson; brother, Erland Elefson, and parents, Evender and Paula Elefson. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Ralph; daughter, Laurie (Wayne) Lerch, son-in-law, Mike Matsumoto, daughter-in-law, LeaAnn Gunderson; nine grandchildren: Alison (Jeff) Hardwick, Ben Lerch, Tyler Matsumoto, Nic Matsumoto, Rosie Matsumoto, Jennifer (Bret) Anderson, Eric (Anna) Gunderson, Travis Gunderson, April Gunderson, and three great-grand children: Owen Anderson, Emmy Hardwick, and Henry Gunderson. She is also survived by sister, Carol Storaasli and brother, Eugene (Audrey) Elefson. Many thanks to the staff of Pacifica Senior Living Snohomish for their loving compassionate care. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Snohomish at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Christ the King Lutheran Church.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 13, 2019

